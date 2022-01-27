News

APC national youth leader inaugurates lobby group in C’River

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold on February 26 and the 2023 general elections, the National Youth Leader Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, in Calabar on Wednesday inaugurated a lobby group to ensure the victory for the party in the elections. While inaugurating the state chapter of the youth lobby group led by Oden Ewa, Ahmed, who was received by the state Chairman-elect, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, represented by the Deputy Chairmanelect, Eka Williams, asked them to meet with all stakeholders in the state to ensure the participation of the youths and victory of the party in 2023 general elections.

Ewa assured the national youth leader that the lobby group would not disappoint, noting that the stake is too high for them to fail as they know what is expected of them and have the wherewithal to succeed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Total’s multi-billion naira assets sale threatened

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ongoing confidential sale of Total downstream’s multibillion naira assets in Nigeria is under threat as the assets are now caught in the web of COVID-19 effects, which sank their Year-on- Year (YoY) losses to -35.41 per cent.   New Telegraph gathered at the weekend that N117.36 billion, being a -35.41 per cent YoY downstream […]
News

Ekiti loses N19.3m monthly to ghost workers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State yesterday said it was losing N19.3 million to ghost workers in the local government on monthly basis. The committee on Local Government Staff Verification set up by the state government which disclosed this stated that the money represented salaries and emoluments drawn monthly by 362 ghost workers discovered in the just concluded verification […]
News

NDDC audit: Prosecute indicted contractors, NDMD tells Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as  the Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the forensic audit report carried out on the Niger Deltq Development Commission (NDDC) and  to ensure the naming and prosecution of contractors and politicians indicted in the audit.   In a statement  on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica