APC national youth leader inaugurates lobby group in C’River

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold on February 26 and the 2023 general elections, the National Youth Leader Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, in Calabar on Wednesday inaugurated a lobby group to ensure the victory for the party in the elections. While inaugurating the state chapter of the youth lobby group led by Oden Ewa, Ahmed, who was received by the state Chairman-elect, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, represented by the Deputy Chairmanelect, Eka Williams, asked them to meet with all stakeholders in the state to ensure the participation of the youths and victory of the party in 2023 general elections.

Ewa assured the national youth leader that the lobby group would not disappoint, noting that the stake is too high for them to fail as they know what is expected of them and have the wherewithal to succeed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...