APC national youth leader under fire

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has been criticised for his tweet where he claimed to have solely delivered seven out of the 10 polling units in Otumara in Lagos Mainland Local Government to the party. Israel wrote: “Today, I rejoice not (just) for delivering my polling unit, but for winning seven out the 10 polling units in my nearby Igbo-dominated community where the APC has never won. “They always vote in opposition, but this time, I sat with the youth of the community and forged a partnership.

“Today, we won seven out of 10 polling units; the first time in history. Never happened before.” But APC South East Coordinator in Lagos Mainland, Pastor Eze King, said it was out of place for the national youth leader to attribute the victory to his sole effort. Eze stressed that in terms of efforts that yielded APC electoral success, the traditional ruler of the community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, Ajani Owolabi and the revered monarch, the Oloto of Otto kingdom, Oba Bashiru Oloto must be commended.

He said: “Ethnicity plays a major role in determin ing electoral success in the Otumara community because the community is 75 per cent Igbo. During the campaign, the APC National Youth leader, Dayo Israel came to the community once throughout the period of the campaign. The House of Assembly candidate Owolabi Ajani came twice to the community. “In fact, Ajani spent more hours with residents throughout the night campaigning. He sat down with community leaders. “The new Oba also put

