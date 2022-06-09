APC Nat’l Chair, Adamu, congratulates Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday joined others to congratulate the party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s national convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party. Tinubu, who defeated 13 other aspirants, polled 2, 271 votes to emerge the winner of the presidential primary election. Adamu, in his letter of congratulation addressed to Tinubu said: “I present to Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my compliments and those of the members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress in the best of traditions. “I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the justconcluded Special National Convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

