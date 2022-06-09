News

APC Nat’l Chair, Adamu, congratulates Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday joined others to congratulate the party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s national convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party. Tinubu, who defeated 13 other aspirants, polled 2, 271 votes to emerge the winner of the presidential primary election. Adamu, in his letter of congratulation addressed to Tinubu said: “I present to Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my compliments and those of the members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress in the best of traditions. “I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the justconcluded Special National Convention to emerge as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila: Only Nigerians can decide on LGs’ autonomy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it is only Nigerians that have the powers to resolve the issue of local government autonomy and not the National Assembly.   Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a two-day leadership capacity training, organised by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. […]
News

S’Court judgement, victory for Anambra people –Ozigbo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA and Echezona Okafor

Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has described the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his nomination by the party as its candidate as a win for the people of Anambra State. The candidate who was at the PDP national secretariat said with the judgement, his victory at […]
News Top Stories

Gulak was killed by armed bandits –Police

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

  The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide at the time, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak. Gulak, the Police said, was shot and killed yesterday morning in the state while on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri to catch a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica