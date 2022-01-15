News

APC Nat’l reconciliation resolves Abia crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

…Kalu, Adighije, Oti, others present at meeting

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, on Friday resolved the party crisis in Abia State. The chairman of the Reconciliation Committee told journalists that the committee would submit its report to the leadership of the party. He said: “You can see for yourselves that we’re just arising from a meeting we’ve had with stakeholders -principal stakeholders of our great party, APC in Abia state.

“This is subsequent upon a petition that we received at the Secretariat of the national reconciliation committee. We had very, very useful discussions. “We have reasons to be very optimistic of what we’ve heard and seen of Abia State and the person who would want to be seen as a complainant has not appeared. “Whichever role we’ve given that complainant or the person giving complains against has not turned up. “He was duly invited and from all indications he has no case to put before us and we have no hesitation whatsoever to listen to the delegation from Abia State.

“I don’t believe we could have any better representation in terms of the interests of the party, the leadership of the party and stakeholders of the party than we have had this morning. So, we appreciate them. “We’ll make our report to the national headquarters, the national Chairman and with time we’ll do reports for all the others that we have undertaken. “And we are hoping that the outcome will be extremely positive.”

The APC Abia stakeholders that attended the meeting were: the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu. Others are Chief Alex Oti, DIG Azubuko Udah (rtd), Dr. Chida Maduekwe, Rt. Honourable Uzo Azubuike, former Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Sir Mac Wabara, Honourable Nnanango, Sir Stanley Ohajuruka, the longest serving Speaker of Abia State, Hon. Nnanna Kalu, Nduka Anyanwu and so many other leaders

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Vaccination can’t stop exposure to coronavirus –Prof. Tomori

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…says individuals not govt, can control pandemic   As Nigerians eagerly await the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have warned that non-pharmaceutical measures remain the best ways to prevent the infection, as the jab cannot stop exposure to the virus.   The Chairman, Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, made the […]
News Top Stories

Your 21-day ultimatum in collision with our MOA –FG tells NMA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), was in direct collision with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on August 21, 2021.   While disclosing that the Federal Government has begun implementation of its own side of the agreement religiously with effective monitoring by the office of […]
News

Crackdown on EndSARS activists may  escalate trust crisis – Tunde Bakare

Posted on Author Reporter

…warns S’West govs against strict regulation of social media Wale Elegbede Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged  the Federal Government to urgently reverse some of its policies against the youths who participated in the #EndSARS protests, saying failure to do so may trigger another unrest in the country. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica