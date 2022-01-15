APC Nat’l reconciliation resolves Abia crisis

…Kalu, Adighije, Oti, others present at meeting

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, on Friday resolved the party crisis in Abia State. The chairman of the Reconciliation Committee told journalists that the committee would submit its report to the leadership of the party. He said: “You can see for yourselves that we’re just arising from a meeting we’ve had with stakeholders -principal stakeholders of our great party, APC in Abia state.

“This is subsequent upon a petition that we received at the Secretariat of the national reconciliation committee. We had very, very useful discussions. “We have reasons to be very optimistic of what we’ve heard and seen of Abia State and the person who would want to be seen as a complainant has not appeared. “Whichever role we’ve given that complainant or the person giving complains against has not turned up. “He was duly invited and from all indications he has no case to put before us and we have no hesitation whatsoever to listen to the delegation from Abia State.

“I don’t believe we could have any better representation in terms of the interests of the party, the leadership of the party and stakeholders of the party than we have had this morning. So, we appreciate them. “We’ll make our report to the national headquarters, the national Chairman and with time we’ll do reports for all the others that we have undertaken. “And we are hoping that the outcome will be extremely positive.”

The APC Abia stakeholders that attended the meeting were: the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu. Others are Chief Alex Oti, DIG Azubuko Udah (rtd), Dr. Chida Maduekwe, Rt. Honourable Uzo Azubuike, former Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Sir Mac Wabara, Honourable Nnanango, Sir Stanley Ohajuruka, the longest serving Speaker of Abia State, Hon. Nnanna Kalu, Nduka Anyanwu and so many other leaders

