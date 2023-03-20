APC Nat’l Youth Leader Under Fire For Claiming To Deliver Polling Units

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has been criticized for his controversial tweet where he claimed to have solely delivered seven out of the 10 polling units in the largely Igbo community of Otumara, Lagos Mainland Local Government of Lagos State to the party.

In the controversial tweet, Dayo Israel wrote, “Today, I rejoice not (just) for delivering my polling unit, but for winning 7 out the 10 polling units in my nearby Igbo-dominated community where APC have never won.

They always vote in opposition, but this time, I sat with the youth of the community and forged a partnership. Today, we won 7 out of 10 polling units; the first time in history. Never happened before, Never! Glory be to God.”

Reacting to the tweet, APC Southeast Coordinator in Lagos Mainland, Pastor Eze King, said it is out of place for the national youth leader to attribute the victory to his sole effort.

Eze stressed that in terms of efforts that yielded APC electoral success, the traditional ruler of the community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, Hon. Ajani Owolabi, and the revered monarch, the Oloto of Otto kingdom, Oba Bashiru Oloto must be commended.

He said, “Ethnicity plays a major role in determining electoral success in the Otumara community because the community is 75 per cent Igbos. During the campaign, the APC National Youth leader, Hon. Dayo Israel came to the community once throughout the period of the campaign. The House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Owolabi Ajani came twice to the community.

“In fact, Hon Ajani spent more hours with residents throughout the night campaigning. He sat down with community leaders. The new Oba also put in a lot of effort. But the Baale of the community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye had a lot of tremendous impacts and efforts.

“He held several meetings both day and night. Apart from calling meetings in his office, he met with leaders of various ethnic groups in their respective locations. He must be commended.

“So this is not about the effort of an individual, it is collective but when we talk of those that put in maximum efforts we should talk of Baale Kehinde Kalejaiye, Hon. Ajani Owolabi, and our revered monarch, the Oloto of Otto kingdom, Oba Bashiru Oloto.”

A resident and voter in the election, Jeffery Anyansi expressed displeasure at the claim by the APC national youth leader, saying he is an opportunist. He said, “From the presidential election, the ruling party was able to win. And now the governorship election, it was very easy for the APC to win the election but it didn’t come easy because Baale Kalejaiye was able to rally the people extensively.

“He had to meet with some of the residents at night while he met some of them during the day. He made them see reasons why they should vote for the APC for the rapid development of the community.

“Over the years, residents in the community have come to trust Baale Kalejaiye. They didn’t vote for the ruling party because the community has not been developed by the APC.

“They voted because Kalejaiye begged them to vote for the party. The APC has always come to the community with empty promises. This is why they decided not to vote for the APC but this changed with the plea from the Baale.

“It is, however, surprising when Israel tweeted that he delivered 7 out of the 10 polling units in Otumara. He never did. To be honest with you, I don’t like people dulling another person’s shine. Hon Dayo Israel disappointed me by tweeting to deliver the Otumara community to the APC.

“If I send you some video clips of when he came to the community, you will hear sounds of the jingle sponsored by the Baale being played during the campaign and Israel joined them later.”

