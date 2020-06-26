APC NEC: Buhari violates oath of office – PDP

*Demands resignation of AGF, Yobe gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his oath of office by allowing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers.

The party is also demanding the resignation of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for abuse of office.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that President Buhari’s use of public facilities for APC NEC meeting was a desecration of the sanctity of the seat of power and national values.

According to the party, never in the history of the nation has governance been so devalued to the extent of using the hallowed chamber of the highest executive body in the country, where high-level executive decisions are taken, for a political meeting.

“This shameful development is a further manifestation of the level of impunity, recklessness, disrespect for rules and disdain for our laws by the APC administration, whose latest action exposes a move towards instituting the art of running processes and programmes through illegality, illicitness, illegitimate and unlawful means driven by crude force and naked power.

“Furthermore, it is an indefensible double standard for President Buhari, whose administration has been hounding and prosecuting innocent Nigerians for allegedly using public resources for activities of their political parties, to use the resources and facilities of the FEC chamber for his party’s NEC meeting,” PDP stated.

The party described as disheartening that Malami as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), could desecrate the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by administering “oath of office to a functionary of a political party, in total disregard to his oath of office, the code of conduct prohibitions under the 5th Schedule and extant public service rules.

“This is the same Attorney General, who has been prosecuting others for alleged but unsubstantiated use of public resources for activities of their political parties.”

PDP argued that Malami is equally guilty of the same offence for which he has been prosecuting other Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...