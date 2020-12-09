APC NEC dissolves party structures nationwide

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Council (APC), yesterday, approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels.

It also sacked the non- National Working Committee (NWC) component of the National Executive Committee (NEC) as well as the immediate reconstitution and composition of these dissolved organs to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity. It has, however, extended the tenure of the Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee chaired by the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala- Buni, to run the affairs of the party for another six months. These decisions, amongst others, were taken at the NEC meeting of the party which held yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The crucial meeting, which had President Muhammadu Buhari presiding, was a mixture of both physical and virtual interactions with all governors and members of the National Assembly seated at the Executive Council Chambers while others joined virtually. Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting alongside his counterparts from Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said that NEC approved the extension of the interim national leadership of the party whose tenure expires on December 25 for another six months.

The fresh mandate, El- Rufai said, will terminate on June 30, 2021. According to him, the extension is to enable the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee to conclude its assignment as laid before NEC, just as NEC has also donated its powers as enshrined in Articles 13.3 Subsection 5 and 13.3 Subsection 6 of the APC Constitution to the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee.

“The second resolution is that NEC has approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future. By this, such new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party.

So they will be able to contest for positions in the party, they will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for number of years or period of time. “Third resolution, NEC approved the expulsion of Ntufam Hilliard Eta from the party for flaunting the directives of NEC to discontinue all litigation against the party and its members,” he said.

The party leaders at the NEC meeting expressed the hope that the extension of Buni’s Caretaker committee would afford it the opportunity to conduct the national convention before the end of the fresh six months tenure. “Registration is going to start very soon and revalidation of registration and membership.

Since we undertook our last membership registration in 2015, about 25 million have reached the age of 18 and may want to join the party. So we want to capture those and then after we complete the registration, then we will have Congresses at these various levels, leading up to the national convention before the 30th of June 2021,” El-Rufai said.

The meeting condemned in very strong terms, the call by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some of their cheer leaders for the resignation of Mr. President and argued that security challenges, though regrettable, can only be addressed when all interest, civil and military and indeed all citizens, collaborate irrespective of party affiliation.

It described the criticisms coming from the PDP as an attempt to politicize security issues in the country. In his opening remarks, President Buhari commended the National Caretaker Committee for having restored an atmosphere of hope to the party. He expressed delight that the 13-member Caretaker Committee succeeded at bringing back many party members who had dumped the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

“What is required now is for all of us as leaders of the party to maintain discipline and ensure that this new momentum is protected, sustained and the decisions of party organs are respected by every member.

“Despite the challenge to restore peace in the party and the series of elections at hand, the fact that we have gained more members and that we are not losing members to the opposition under the present interim leadership, indicates improvement of the party. “In fact, we have begun to win back our members who left us and other notable political leaders are being attracted to our party,” he said.

Buhari acknowledged the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the party, saying the development confirmed that the APC was indeed making progress as a party of choice for Nigerians, as it moves towards the resolution of its leadership challenges.

The President called on all party members to be prepared to make sacrifices that would move the party forward. “I want to appeal to all our party members and leaders at all levels, to try and make the required sacrifices so that we are able to collectively restore our progressive and democratic political party, which can nurture and give expression to our collective dream of building a strong, united and developed Nigeria.

“The initiative to carry out membership registration revalidation is, therefore, a necessity;membership registration revalidation will lay the foundation for reorganizing our membership from ward to local government, state and national levels. “I believe that as leaders, our shared vision is to ensure that we are able to produce leaders that will not inherit the problems that led to the decision to dissolve our last NWC.

“There should be no debate about the fact that we all want to have a united leadership for our party, the APC, at all levels. We need such leaders to be able to manage big challenges that always come with elections,” he said. In the course of the meeting, Buni presented to the NEC an abridged report of the activities of his committee and some recommendations, requiring approvals. He said the committee has been able to reconcile the warring factions of the party.

“Tempers within our party have substantially calmed down, although the works of our various reconciliation committees are yet to be concluded. While progress is being recorded by our respective reconciliation committees, the task of reconciliation should be continuous,” Buni said.

Meanwhile, the decision to expel the former National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, and dissolve all party struc-tures have triggered diverse reactions from some party members. Eta had dragged the party to court over the dissolution of the NWC and the setting up of the National Caretaker Committee on June 25. Eta said that the NEC meeting held at the Aso Villa had no powers to expel him from the party. “I am already in court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in court.

“Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met. Their so-called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC,” Eta said. In another breadth, the Forum of State APC Chairmen has described the dissolution of executive committees of the party at all levels as a welcome idea. Chairman of the Forum and former Chairman of Borno State APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, disclosed that they were consulted before the decision was taken.

“We were told last week Friday and l believe there is nothing wrong about the decision,” he said. Secretary of the Forum and former Chairman of Enugu State APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the decision to dissolve the executive committees at all levels was in the interest of the party.

“The outcome of the NEC meeting was in the interest of the party to further strengthen the party and further streamline the processes and solidify the party and by the time the Caretaker Committee finishes their work, we will have a more formidable party. We have to be a more forward looking and a more progressive political party,” he said. However, the Concerned APC Members have faulted the NEC’s decisions.

Spokesperson for the group, Abdullahi Dauda, said: “We wish to say it is the beginning of another long journey for our party. If those who have hijacked the party think they can frustrate us out of a party so many people came together to build, they should think again because we are not leaving. “We as loyal members of this great party will continue to ask our leader, President Buhari not to allow a few selfish individuals misguide him into taking actions that will destroy this party,” Dauda said.

