APC NEC meeting resolutions have united party – DG PGF

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukuman has stated that the resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party have united the members of the party the more.

Lukuman stated this in his statement titled: ‘Lessons from APC Leadership Crisis and Resolution’.

He dismissed the insinuations that the resolutions were targeted against some presidential interests for 2023.

Lukuman thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for resolving the APC crisis democratically, just as he charged would be Presidents of the party to learn from this.

Also, he warned leaders of the party to be careful in whatever they do, as it might not take much for their local party ignite what will be a problem for them.

He posited that what caused the former suspended Nation’s Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other NWC members to lose their positions was the suspension of Oshiomhole from his ward party.

Commending the resolute nature of President Buhari in resolving the APC crisis, he said: “Although members of APC NEC went into the meeting sharply divided, they came out united and resolute to work for the unity of the party. They went with problems and came out with solutions.”

Further commending the reduction of APC crisis, he said: “Instead of asking the question, how was the President able to achieve that, some analysts, unfortunately, are more interested in interpreting the President’s actions within the boundaries of the problems.

“This could mean ensuring that APC remains with the problem. All members of the party must resist that. We should be able to respond by acknowledging properly the commendable leadership of the President in this challenging moment. Without attempting to compel or force anyone, he was able to broker peace in the party. Instead of displaying authoritarian methods, he followed conventional democratic processes of presenting recommendations and allowing members of NEC to decide. Rather than being a dictator as he is always accused of, he displayed excellent democratic credentials.”

