APC NEC members pledge support for caretaker committee

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) being led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

 

The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its executive and Board of Trustees (BoT).

 

The Integrity Group in a letter dated July 1, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abuja which was jointly signed by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu as chairman and David Okumba, as secretary, declared their support for the caretaker committee.

 

It will be recalled that some NEC members had opposed the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the constitution of the caretaker committee.

 

However, the group said the emergence of Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, was a well thought out move by the NEC.

 

The group assured the Governor Buni led caretaker committee of it support and readiness to work with the committee in order to restore the party to its prime status.

 

“As NEC members, we are always ready and available for the caretaker committee and shall support the committee in whichever way required in cause of steering the party’s affairs.”

 

The letter also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, adding that the current caretaker committee would engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

