APC NEC members pledge support for Caretaker/Extraordinary Committee

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its executive and Board of Trustees.

The Integrity Group in a letter dated July 1, a copy made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja and jointly signed by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Saadu as Chairman and David Okumba as Secretary declared their total support for the Caretaker Committee.

It would be recalled that some NEC members had opposed the dissolution of the Nattionla Working Committee (NWC) and constituting the Caretaker Committee.

However, the Integrity Group said the emergence of Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, as chair of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee was a well thought out move by the NEC.

The group assured the Buni-led Caretaker Committee of it support and readiness to work with the Committee in order to restore the party to its prime status.

“As NEC members we are always ready and available for the Caretaker committee and shall support committee in which ever way require in cause of steering the party’s affairs.”

The letter also commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, adding that the current caretaker committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

