APC: Ngige didn’t nominate Anambra deputy guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State chapter, has clarified that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, did not nominate his cousin, Emeka Okafor, as the deputy governorship candidate under the flagship of the party for the November 2021 elections holding in the state. The state’s Publicity Secretary, APC Anambra chapter, Okelo Madukaife, who made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said Okafor was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and not the APC as claimed by social media critics. Madukaife urged critics to ensure all information being peddled within or outside the social media, should be adequately crosschecked for veracity. He said: “We have intercepted from multiple angles in and out of the social media, a disparaging piece of propaganda to the effect that Sen. Chris Ngige, Anambra State APC Leader has nominated a Deputy Governorship candidate for our dynamic chapter for the November 6 governorship elections. Nothing can be farther from the truth.”
