APC: Ngige didn’t nominate Anambra deputy guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State chapter, has clarified that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, did not nominate his cousin, Emeka Okafor, as the deputy governorship candidate under the flagship of the party for the November 2021 elections holding in the state. The state’s Publicity Secretary, APC Anambra chapter, Okelo Madukaife, who made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said Okafor was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and not the APC as claimed by social media critics. Madukaife urged critics to ensure all information being peddled within or outside the social media, should be adequately crosschecked for veracity. He said: “We have intercepted from multiple angles in and out of the social media, a disparaging piece of propaganda to the effect that Sen. Chris Ngige, Anambra State APC Leader has nominated a Deputy Governorship candidate for our dynamic chapter for the November 6 governorship elections. Nothing can be farther from the truth.”

News

Oyetola begins monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday commenced monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens under the Osun Food Support Scheme. The gesture, according to Oyetola, was to mitigate the excruciating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable citizens in the state. Speaking at the flagoff ceremony at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola […]
News Top Stories

Buhari’s govt becoming intolerant -Afenifere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

On its part, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the action portends danger for the nation’s growth and development. Odumakin said: “The President Muhammadu Buhariled government is becoming more and more edgy by the day targeting some sociocultural groups to give the impression that they are doing a […]
News

COVID-19: Firm flags off empowerment scheme for Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A firm, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, has commenced an empowerment programme that was aimed at improving the standards of living of Nigerians. The company said the scheme would help individuals and families who have been impoverished due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused several months of economic lockdown to regain financial stability. Specifically, the company […]

