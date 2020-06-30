APC: Nnamani, Bello head Edo/Ondo Caretaker Reconciliation C’ttees

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has set up reconciliation Committees for the Edo and Ondo states, ahead of the governirship elections in the states.

While the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani heads the Edo State reconciliation committee, the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello is to head the Ondo version.

Reconciliation of the APC members in the two states was part of the mandate given to the Caretaker Committee by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

Other members of the Edo State reconciliation committee according to statement issued by Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary are Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Fetus Keyamo (SAN), Prof. Tahir Mamman, Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo, Barr. Sanusi Musa and Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila – Secretary.

Also other members of the Ondo State reconciliation committee are: Sen. Adamu Aliero, Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi, Gambon Magaji, Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum, Hajiya Binta Muazu, Hon. Iquo Inyang and Mr. Shina Pellar – Secretary.

In the statement from the Committee, Nabena said: “The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON and the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello to chair the Party’s Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo states respectively.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

Meanwhile, the committee has also refuted news reports on social media on zoning of the office of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Like this: Like Loading...