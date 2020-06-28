News

APC: No constitutional breach in Buni’s appointment as C’ttee Chair – Giadom

Past Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has faulted critics on the appointment of the Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni as the party’s caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee Chairman.

 

According to him, there was no breach of APC’s Constitution in the appointment as Buni was not elected as APC National Chairman.
There have been criticisms over the appointment of Buni as the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, as some party members believe that it violates the constitution of the the party, which states that you cannot hold an executive position and be elected into party office.

 

But reacting to the nomination of Buni, Giadom said there was no constitution violation.

 

According to him, this would not be the first time a sitting governor of the party would be nominated to chair a committee under the party.

 

Giadom buttressed his point by citing the APC True Federalism Committee chaired by the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the National Convention Committee, Chaired by the governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

 

He argued that the caretaker committee was more of a Convention Committee but a longer time for planning.

 

In his words, he said: “It is lack of proper understanding of the constitution would make anybody to think that there was a violation.
“If the constitution is properly internalized and interpreted, nobody would be talking of violation.”

 

 

