News

APC: No order restraining party membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said that there is no court order restraining it from conducting membership registration. The party stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

was reported that a court had restrained the party from carrying out its planned membership registration. Nabena reacting to this yesterday said: “In respect of the suit: KALU KALU AGU V. APC & ORS, FHC/ ABJ/CS/736/2020, a Legal Officer was sent to Court on the 17th of November, 2020 to investigate the purported court order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting membership registration.

“Upon our findings, we discovered that such court order was never granted by the court as no application was made to the court to warrant the granting of such order. “The evidence from the records of proceedings of Monday, 16th November, 2020, shows that no order restraining the party from conducting the membership registration was granted in respect of the above suit or any suit relating to the APC.

“The APC makes bold to assert that the purported court order was erroneously reported, urging the general public to disregard it. We equally call on our teeming party supporters, members and leaders to ignore the fake news and go about with their good work of repositioning the party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Attacks on Zulum: N’East security compromised –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the repeated attacks on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents called for immediate rejigging of the nation’s security apparatchik.   PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the frequent attack was an indication that the security architecture in the North East has been compromised. […]
News

#Revolution Now: Security operatives take over Kano roads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Security operatives yesterday took over major roads in Kano, including the Government House, to prevent the planned protest by members of the #Revolution Now movement headed by Omoyele Sowore. The popular Gadar Lado Federal Government flyover and Dangi state-owned flyover, situated along the Kano-Zaria road had seen heavily armed security personnel manning them to avoid […]
News

Transcorp boss canvasses infrastructure development to boost tourism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As governments around the world implement strategies to boost local economies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels yesterday said that investing in infrastructure development would boost domestic tourism and subsequently, international tourism in the country.   She said this while representing the Tourism and Hospitality Sector at the virtual Presidential Policy Dialogue, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: