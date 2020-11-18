Politics

APC: No order restraining party membership registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said there is no court order restraining it from conducting membership registration.

The party stated this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

It was reported that a court had restrained the party from carrying out its planned membership registration.

Nabena reacting to this said: “In respect of the suit: KALU KALU AGU V. APC & ORS, FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020, a Legal Officer was sent to Court on the 17th of November, 2020 to investigate the purported Court Order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting membership registration.

“Upon our findings, we discovered that such an order was never granted by the court, as no application was made to the court to warrant the granting of such order.

“The Evidence from the records of proceedings of Monday 16th November, 2020 shows that No Order Restraining the Party from Conducting the Membership Registration was granted in respect of the above suit or any suit relating to the APC.

“The APC made bold to assert that the purported court order was erroneously reported and urged the general public to disregard. We equally call on our teeming party supporters, members and leaders to ignore the fake news and go about with their good work of repositioning the party.”

