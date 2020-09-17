Politics

APC: No plan to extend our tenure – Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Pols (pix: APC national secretariat)

A member of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) has said that the Committee was not working to extend its tenure.
Mamman, who spoke Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat, said the committee was working within is mandate and time frame.
The Caretaker Committee that was set up by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) on June 25 was given a mandate to resolve the Edo and Ondo APC crisis and organise a fresh National Convention within six months to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC).
However, two months into the Committee’s tenure, some party members have asked that their tenure should be extended.
But reacting to the call for the extension of the Committee, Mamman, who represents North East, said: “We are working within our mandate we are not working for any extension of time. If those who gave us job should think of extension that would come from them.”
Mammam, who came with some Adamawa APC Stakeholders, also said there was no division in Adamawa APC.
Speaking in company of Alhaji Ibrahim Bilali, Adamawa APC Chairman, Hon. Sunday Peter, Chairman APC North East and Alhaji Danladi Chambers after visiting the Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoede, he stated that no one individual is a leader of APC in Adamawa State.
According to him, the visit of the Stakeholders to the party was to show how united they were in Adamawa State.

