APC: No tenure for Caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amidst the agitation against tenure extension for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the former North West National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Salihu Mustapha has said that the Committee has no tenure. Mustapha, who is the Patron of the non NWC NEC members spoke at the meeting of State APC Chairmen Forum and Non NWC NEC members.

The meeting was also attended by the three governors of APC. The governors who attended the meeting were: Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru and governor of Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

None of the governors spoke to the media after the meeting. Mustapha, who spoke to the media after the meeting in Abuja, said: “We are here just for consultative meeting. We call it joint meeting. “This is second of its kind where the forum of State Chairmen, forum of NONNWC NEC members come together, deliberate on issues bordering their welfare, their job security and also the progress of the party and the country at large. So, basically that is it.”

