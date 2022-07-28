News Top Stories

APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, Caucus chairman

Posted on

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, nominated Senator Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus in the Senate. The party’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

While reading the letter on the floor of the Senate during plenary, Lawan noted that Gobir replaced the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Until his nomination, Gobir chaired the Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the Ninth Assembly. The nomination letter reads, “With reference to your letter No: NASS9thS/ SP/D/12/ dated 16th June, 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party. “Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus. “While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”

 

Our Reporters

News

C’River: Ayade refutes PDP’s allegation of N100bn fraud

Posted on Author Clement James

River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has refuted allegations levelled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he defrauded the state of N100 billion since he came to power in 2015. PDP had latched on allegations by an online media, which accused the governor of ferrying N100 billion at different times […]
News Top Stories

Kukah: Buhari ‘helplessly’ watching B’Haram consume Nigeria

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…blames bad leadership for influx of banditry, kidnapping, others …says insecurity lingering due to misplaced priorities   The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, yesterday took another swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with a damming verdict that the outlawed terror group, Boko Haram has finally consumed the nation and its security […]
News

ECWA President to Buhari: Fulfill your campaign promises to Nigerians

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Stephen Baba Panya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his campaign promises he made to Nigerians.   Panya in a Press Statement signed and issued at the weekend in Jos to journalists on the state of the Nation appealed to President Buhari to ensure just […]

