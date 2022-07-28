APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, Caucus chairman

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, nominated Senator Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus in the Senate. The party’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

While reading the letter on the floor of the Senate during plenary, Lawan noted that Gobir replaced the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Until his nomination, Gobir chaired the Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the Ninth Assembly. The nomination letter reads, “With reference to your letter No: NASS9thS/ SP/D/12/ dated 16th June, 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party. “Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus. “While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...