APC Nomination Form: Uncertainty over Jonathan’s aspiration

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

There is uncertainty over the participation of former President Goodluck Jonathan in next year’s presidential election.

A group reportedly obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form on his behalf.

The form, which was a bank’s draft containing a N100 million payment made on behalf of the former president, was for APC nomination and expression of interest forms, for the 2023 was obtained on his behalf by a Fulani group.

But Jonathan’s Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, told New Telegraph that he was preparing a statement in reaction to the purchase of the form. The statement was still being expected at the time of filing this report.

Eze was later unreachable as his mobile phone was switched off. An online newspaper, however, reported that he said in a telephone interview that the group was on their own.

“Don’t mind them; they are on their own,” Eze was quoted.

Jonathan, who was President from 2010 to 1015 before he was defeated by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, has not officially left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he was president in 2011.

He was vice president between 2007 and May 2010 when he became president following the death of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan has been rumoured to have been nursing to return to power next year, on APC platform.

