News

APC Nomination Form: Uncertainty over Jonathan’s aspiration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

There is uncertainty over the participation of former President Goodluck Jonathan in next year’s presidential election.

A group reportedly obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form on his behalf.

The form, which was a bank’s draft containing a N100 million payment made on behalf of the former president, was for APC nomination and expression of interest forms, for the 2023 was obtained on his behalf by a Fulani group.

But Jonathan’s Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, told New Telegraph that he was preparing a statement in reaction to the purchase of the form. The statement was still being expected at the time of filing this report.

Eze was later unreachable as his mobile phone was switched off. An online newspaper, however, reported that he said in a telephone interview that the group was on their own.

“Don’t mind them; they are on their own,” Eze was quoted.

Jonathan, who was President from 2010 to 1015 before he was defeated by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, has not officially left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he was president in 2011.

He was vice president between 2007 and May 2010 when he became president following the death of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan has been rumoured to have been nursing to return to power next year, on APC platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

National Assembly rejects excuses for flight delays, cancellations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…meets with airlines, NCAA, others The National Assembly has said it will no longer tolerate flight delays and cancellations by airlines. Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives committees on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Nnolim Nnaji, told journalists Thursday after inspecting facilities belonging to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) […]
News

Delta: Protesting Shoprite workers disrupt sales, patronage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Shoprite Mall at Effurun in Delta State was yesterday shut down by protesting workers of the South African firm over ill-treatment by the management. The aggrieved workers were said to have resumed duties yesterday morning and blocked the entrance to the shopping mall, accusing the management of inhuman treatment. One of the protesters said […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG should act or people’ll revolt –Archbishop Onaiyekan tells Buhari

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

•Says: ‘It’s wrong to dialogue with killer bandits’   Catholic Archbishop John Onaiyekan, on Saturday, said that non-state actors have taken over the country, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari- led government should stop pretending that it is the one ruling.   This follows the incessant banditry and abduction of students in Niger State that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica