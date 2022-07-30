News

APC North West calls for extension of PVC registration

The North West Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the extension of the Permanent Voters Registration exercise to accommodate more eligible voters. Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Zonal Public- ity Secretary of the APC in the North West, Musa Mailafiya Mada said that since the exercise is all about the people, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should extend the exercise to enable those interested to register and vote.

Mada said that reports from the zones show that thousands of eligible voters might be disenfranchised because “from all indications, they might not beat the deadline.” According to him, it has now become pertinent to call on the INEC to look inward and extend the exercise so that people can get their PVCs, adding that “INEC should know that the whole exercise is about people. So it will not be unfair to disenfranchise them.”

 

