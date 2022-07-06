APC North West leaders visit Kebbi on fact-finding mission

The leadership of the North-West Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced a fact-finding tour of Kebbi State on how to win the 2023 general election. The tour, which comprises seven states, was aimed at consolidating areas of might for APC as well as strengthening grey areas where the party needs to re-strategise.

In a statement signed by the party’s Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mallam Musa Mailafiya Mada, during an interactive session with party stakeholders yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, participants who spoke at the event enumerated areas of the party’s strength that proved Kebbi is one of APC’s strongholds not only in the zone, but also in the entire country in general. Few areas of concern that need to be improved have also been identified, suggestible solutions were equally offered by the participants as well.

