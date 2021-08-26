APC not banking on misfortune of other parties to win Anambra –Nweze

Chief Chaka Nweze is the pioneer Secretary of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to make Governor Dave Umahi the Vice Chairman of its Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election campaign committee and other issues

How will you describe Governor Dave Umahi’s appointment as vice chairman of the APC Anambra 2021 Gubernatorial Campaign Committee?

The answer is not farfetched. The combination of Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Governor David Umahi is a perfect strategy to consolidate on the gains made by the APC in the South-East zone recently. The Anambra gubernatorial election is fast approaching and the party has struck the right rhythm to commence immediate preparations for it by appointing such men of calibre among others in its campaign committee.

We have witnessed gales of defections from others parties, especially, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. This shows that Nigerians understand and have come to appreciate that APC, despite the prevailing challenges in the country, remains the vehicle to realise the country we all desire.

The party has made tremendous gains in the South-East geopolitical zone with its song now on everybody’s lips. It now has two governors in the zone and several federal lawmakers. Anambra will surely be a heartwarming addition. That is why the drafting of a personality like Umahi into the committee’s leadership is a masterstroke.

What do you think Umahi will bring to table to sway Anambra electorate for the APC?

We are talking about performance here. We are talking about someone, who has proven to be an infrastructural and human capital development master. We are talking about someone, who even, when he was in PDP, was the bridge between Ebonyi, South-East and the Federal Government. President Muhammadu Buhari even declared even when Umahi was in the PDP that he (Umahi) is his son.

He had visited Ebonyi severally for functions and had even declared how dear Umahi is to his heart. When Umahi joined the APC, he became the light to attract several infrastructural and economic benefits to the zone. He led delegations to meet with the president on several issues concerning the zone, many of which had yielded positive results. Remember, he had been the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum right from his PDP days up till presently and this had remained unchanged.

This shows that the governors and major stakeholders of the zone have absolute confidence in him. We are talking about Governor Hope Uzodinma, who has given Imo people hope with massive infrastructural development after the despondency occasioned by the previous administration in the state.

We are talking about Anambra, where several intricacies such as business, affluence, connection among other factors, come into play. This is the best opportunity for APC to take control of Anambra. So, with personalities such as Uzodinma, Umahi and other members of the committee, the dream would be realized.

Do you think APC stands a chance in the election?

We all know that this is an era where defection from other parties to the APC has become a norm and the party’s wind is blowing across the country. The APC is gradually like a Tsunami, sweeping through the South-East and with states such as Ebonyi, Imo in its grasp, Abia will soon join while notching that Anambra will complete the sweep. That is where the combination of Uzodinma and Umahi at the campaign committee’s leadership remains a pleasant tactical move. Umahi is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and under his leadership, issues concerning the zone have been effectively projected to the centre for due attention.

He also has the mental capacity to legally deploy all available financial resources to navigate through the intricacies of electoral matters. This will intimately culminate into election victory for Senator Uba as south easterners are awed with his developmental masterstroke. Another factor of note is that Umahi is a product of the business sector and with Anambra people being predominantly business- inclined, his involvement in the committee’s leadership will snow-ball into a berth at the government house, Awka.

Remember that issues concerning campaign committees involve all the members with everyone bringing his or her expertise to bear to ensure electoral success for the party’s candidate. But effective leadership of such committees is very important.

Do you think Anambra people will accept the APC with the recent resentment across the country?

The situation in the country has shown that only equity and fairness can solve the myriad of problems confronting it. Nigerians have come to realise that this is the best time for a president of Igbo extraction. The election in Anambra provides a litmus test to achieve this goal. When the APC-led government takes charge of the state’s governance, the case for a president of Igbo extraction would be made strongly. A president of Igbo extraction will definitely end the agitations for secession by some groups in the South-East. If an outlawed group can issue a directive and most parts of the zone would be locked down, it shows that it is indeed time to look inwards and do the right thing. Anambra people are business oriented. The recent policies of the Federal Government such as the construction of the second Niger Bridge, which its level of construction has confounded, even the worst Thomases, stands as a test case. The fact remains that south easterners want to align with the central government in the country and Anambra people are no exceptions. It is time our people think out of the box and align with mainstream politics. Most policies that affect businesses in the country come from the centre and Anambra people would surely align with any movement that would have a positive effect on them economically and socially. The APC will soon be in charge of all the states in the zone and re-integration with the central government offers the greatest opportunity of negotiating with other zones to support the Igbo presidency quest. It will ultimately douse the tension of secession generated by the seeming marginalization of the zone and also re-orientate all secessionist groups to toe the line of actualizing the presidency goal.

Are you banking on the crises cum court litigations in the two other dominant parties for the confidence you exude?

There was must be disagreements in political parties due to clash of interests. All over the world, the situation is the same. APC has its own issues, so we will not be banking on the misfortunes of others to get our victory. We would instead, embark on intensive grassroots orientation of the electorate to identify with the APC to deliver democratic dividends to them and move to the state to the centre. This is the best time to emancipate the Igbo man from political and economic maginalisation. The APC-led Federal Government has developed the South-East infrastructurally more than any other government in the nation’s history. We will right all wrongs in the Anambra and truly make the state, the economic hub of the country. The unity within the party, which will guarantee our victory coupled with the general acceptability of Senator Andy Uba as the party’s candidate. When other parties are wriggling inside courts, securing varying judgements to lay claim to the authentic candidate representing them, the APC in Anambra is one indivisible and successful family. This will be a great advantage to us. But as I said before, we will not depend on the wrangling within the other parties but focus on mobilising the electorate to give us the needed votes.

What of the issues within the APC, especially, that of Governor Mai Buni’s eligibility to hold office as the national caretaker chairman?

I don’t want to dwell on that issue because it is unnecessary. I don’t understand the reason for such apprehension. The facts are there – Buni is not holding two executive positions. He is a chairman of special convention committee and does not receive salaries. We have reputable lawyers within our fold, who have x-rayed the situation and given the committee, a clearance. The governors under the party’s platform have also given their clearance and support. APC is not a party of dunces; we know the right thing and have toed such path. Our supporters should not be afraid. These are little challenges on our way to total domination of the nation’s political landscape. We will start with Anambra and by the time we are through, people would be queuing to join our fold. Our supporters in Anambra should continue their grassroots mobilization to ensure total victory. We cannot be cowed by sheer blackmail and propaganda. With Uzodinma and Umahi at the helm of the campaign committee, we are good to go.

What is your advice to the party’s supporters in Anambra State as the clock ticks to the election?

I will assure our supporters that we are going to occupy the government house, Awka, by God’s grace. Our leaders are working assiduously to resolve all issues within the party to ensure a smooth sail in the Anambra gubernatorial election and others across the country. They should be undaunted and keep supporting and praying for the party. Anambrarians have seen the failures of the PDP and presently All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led governments and it is time APC rights all the wrongs and provide the enabling environment for all sectors of the state to thrive. We welcome more people into our fold. We should keep praying for our leaders for the wisdom to guide us rightly and at the end, we would achieve all our objectives.

Like this: Like Loading...