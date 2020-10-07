News

APC not disintegrating – Nkire

A leading member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has debunked insinuations and comments that the party was disintegrating or that it would disintegrate before the next general election in 2023.

 

Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC, said it was regrettable that even some senior members of the party, including some notable people who had held top positions in government, were among the ‘doom’s  day prophets.’

 

According to him, “It is regrettable, although not totally depressing, that senior members of this party, who have held top positions in this government, were among the band of doom’s day prophets, wishing the party dead.”

 

Nkire warned that it would not be long before the party began to sanction such members who demonstrated lack of respect for the party and by implication, President Muhammamadu Buhari, the leader of the All Progressives Congress.

 

The Abia State-born politician reassured Nigerians that everything politically and lawfully necessary, would be done by the leadership of the APC to boost the strength and membership of the party in the coming days.

 

Nkire said the focus and attention of every member or lover of APC at the moment, should be on winning the governorship election in Ondo State, adding that; “Edo was a painful loss, Ondo is a task that must be done.”

