APC not popular, only relies on rigging to win elections–Aeroland

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Otunba Segun Adewale has commenced preparatory moves towards his bid to become a member of the upper legislative chambers. At a well attended event recently he tasked stakeholders to team up to deliver Nigerians, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Adewale’s appeal came while inaugurating 5000 Aero 2023 Campaign coordinators on Sunday. While addressing those present, Adewale also used the occasion to articulate strategies he has put in place ahead of the lifting of embargo placed on party campaigns by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He did this by x-raying the electoral potentials of the party, citing the fact that he has been robbed of the people given mandates twice and so he is not leaving anything to chance any longer. “Let’s come together and win the election, by the time we make it to the government house, we will fix a lot of things, that is our plan. So, we are not emphasizing on going to meet the leadership, our emphasis is seeing the people here at the wards and zones level that have not been recognised hitherto. They are almost half a million so if you can get just 200,000 of them it is enough for us to win elections,” he said.

He carpeted the ruling APC for allegedly engaging in underhand tactics to secure electoral victory, he called for synergy among the long suffering members, saying, “ I am looking at the bigger picture that I can’t betray our members because one person allows millions of Lagosians to continue to be suffering.. Fondly called Aeroland by his supporters, he tasked the over 5000 zonal coordinators that converged on the venue located at Alimosho area of the state to think about the importance of collective responsibility geared towards guaranteeing eventual victory at the polls. Appraising his previous exploits, where he had allegedly been deprived of victory by the ruling party, he stated that if properly galvanised, PDP members whom he put at a little over 500,000 can deliver victory without even going out to look for votes elsewhere.

“APC is not popular at all and that is the reason why APC relied on the collation of results at the ward centres, that is why they have draconian laws because they know that the results can be rigged and it is manual, but right now the introduction of BVAS would change things. Adewale expressed appreciation over President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the new electoral law, noting that the technological advancement brought into play by the introduction of BVAS machines, that afford scientifically accurate data makes the process more transparent and sincerely skewed towards restoring of the electoral system’s integrity.

“I did commend President Buhari owing to the new electoral law he signed into law, Nigeria is going to change for the better because the right people would now have the opportunity to get into power. “For instance I have elections several times. In 2011 I was announced to have won the election but at the end of the day they gave it to someone else.

“In 2015 they announced that I won in seven local governments, they held on to three local governments at the end of the day, the three local governments result were more than the seven local governments they have announced, but with BVAS the results is going to be announced at the polling units so you are not going to blame anybody for your failure. “So I see what Buhari has done overshadow so many of his flaws. This one singular act will definitely change Nigeria, those clamouring for Peter Obi to come or any other person, one person cannot change Nigeria but with the BVAS a lot of people will be in governance,” he said. The Chairman Campaign Council, Mr. Taiwo Kuye, in his remarks corroborated Adewale’s stance, noting that Lagos is winnable for PDP any day, any time. Director for planning, strategy and education Aero 2023, Dr. Adebiyi Phillips however noted that managing crises is key as crises exist within all other party’s too. The Campaign Director General, Pastor Abu Ojekere, who compered the parley, identified all the political flanks represented in the hall which cuts across the length and breadth of Lagos West Senatorial District.

