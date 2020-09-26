APC nullifies Fayemi, Ojudu, others’ suspension in Ekiti

•Why we suspended Fayemi-Factional Ekiti APC

•It’s joke taken too far –Ekiti gov

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the suspension of the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Political Adviser to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and others, suspended by different factions of the party in the state. A faction of APC in Ekiti State that identified itself as the authentic members of the party in the state and members of State Executive Committee (SEC) per Section 12.8 of APC Constitution yesterday suspended Fayemi and others from the party.

The suspension of Fayemi came few days another faction of APC members in the state had suspended the Political Adviser to the President, Senator Ojudu and 9 other members of the party. But reacting to the gale of suspensions in the Ekiti State chapter of APC, the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “The attention of the National Secretariat of the APC has been drawn to a pur-ported and widely-reported ‘suspension’ of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state. “The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported “suspensions”. We strongly advise all members to adhere to our Party constitution. “Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

In line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the state chapter.” Meanwhile, the factional APC in Ekiti State yesterday explained that it suspended Fayemi over his continued alleged anti-party activities. The aggrieved leaders, include Ojudu, former member House of Representatives, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, former governorship aspirant, Dr. Wole Oluyede, former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola and others. They argued that they were in court to challenge the composition of the state executives of the party headed by Mr Paul Omotosho.

The APC leaders also alleged that the executives were allies of Fayemi, who were allegedly handpicked without any election for selfish interest. The APC headed by Omotosho set up a disciplinary committee to interrogate the aggrieved leaders on the refusal to withdraw the court case as allegedly directed by the party’s National Caretaker Committee. However, Fayemi through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Yinka Oyebode, has described the suspension levelled against him as a joke taken too far. Oyebode in a statement yesterday stated that the APC as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lack the locus to handle.

The statement reads: “While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.” Also yesterday, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the APC in Ekiti State APC gave the factional leaders an ultimatum to come out with clarity on the purported suspension slammed on Fayemi. The APC in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Paul Omotosho, said: “We hereby call for the confirmation or denial of the said publication by the purported signatories between now and the close of work September 25, 2020.”

