APC nullifies Fayemi, Ojudu, others suspension in Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the suspension of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Political Adviser to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and others suspended by different factions of the party in the state.

A faction of APC in Ekiti State that identified itself as the authentic members of the party in the state and Members of State Executive Committee per Section 12.8 of APC Constitution Friday suspended the Ekiti State governor and others from the party.

The suspension of Fayemi came a few days after another faction of APC members in the state had suspended the Political Adviser to the President, Senator Ojudu and nine other members of the party.

But reacting to the glee of suspensions in the Ekiti State chapter of APC, the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said: “The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported ‘suspension’ of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi as well as an earlier reported ‘indefinite suspension’ of some other party members in the state.

“The actions are a nullity as the party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported ‘suspensions’. We strongly advise all members to adhere to our party constitution.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

“ln line with the mandate of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to ensure and support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to be duly guided.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.”

