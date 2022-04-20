Top Stories

APC NWC assumes NEC powers for 90 days  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) for the next 90 days.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, disclosed this at the ongoing NEC meeting of the party.

Omisore said the NEC resolved to transfer it’s powers in Artctle13(3) of the party’s Constitution to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC for 90 days.

The motion for this decision was moved by Senate President Ahmed Lawan and seconded by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors and other party chieftains are attending the 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party holding right now in Abuja.

Also in attendance are Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; his deputy Senator Ovie Omo- Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; his deputy, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Welcoming members of the Committee, Adamu, warned the party against disunity, saying such is obvious in the ruling party.

The chairman also cautioned members of the party against the illusion that it cannot lose 2023 elections.

He reminded party members of what befell the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 because of disunity.

Adamu warned that the party must guide against complacency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: EFCC arrests ex-Kwara gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed over an alleged missing N9 billion from the coffers of the state government. Accordingly the anti-graft agency is said to be currently grilling the former governor at their Ilorin office. More details later…   TRY IT […]
News Top Stories

2023: How Southern President can emerge, by Northern Elders

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), yesterday, restated the North’s insistence on retaining power in 2023, stressing that their Southern counterpart can only emerge for the nation’s top post so long as the ‘political and electoral process’ requirements are adhered to. Specifically, the northern elders maintained that it was unacceptable for the Southern governors to in-sist […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s diversity, an asset –Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

A human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani said Nigeria’s diversity is an asset and opportunity to make the country one of the best developed nations in the world.     He, however, warned that it could be a source of personal destruction if not well managed. Sani, who spoke at a dialogue on search for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica