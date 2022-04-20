APC NWC assumes NEC powers for 90 days  

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has transferred its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) for the next 90 days.

National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, disclosed this at the ongoing NEC meeting of the party.

Omisore said the NEC resolved to transfer it’s powers in Artctle13(3) of the party’s Constitution to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC for 90 days.

The motion for this decision was moved by Senate President Ahmed Lawan and seconded by Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors and other party chieftains are attending the 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party holding right now in Abuja.

Also in attendance are Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; his deputy Senator Ovie Omo- Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; his deputy, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Welcoming members of the Committee, Adamu, warned the party against disunity, saying such is obvious in the ruling party.

The chairman also cautioned members of the party against the illusion that it cannot lose 2023 elections.

He reminded party members of what befell the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 because of disunity.

Adamu warned that the party must guide against complacency.

