News

APC NWC: No zoning yet, says Akpanudoudehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denounced zoning the National Working Committee (NWC) positions. The Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, made the denouncement after their meeting. It was reported that the Caretaker Committee had zoned the National Chairmanship to the North Central, while the National Secretary was zoned to South East.

The party refuted releasing any zoning arrangement for the National Convention slated for February 26. However, Akpanudoudehe while addressing journalists after yesterday’s meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said at no time did the committee discuss the zoning arrangement for the National Convention. Akpanudoedehe: “I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning. “The news and rumour making round are fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”

 

Our Reporters

