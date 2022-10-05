APC NWC, PCC mgt in crucial meeting

Top management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the National Working Committee (NWC) are in a crucial meeting at the National Secretariat of the party, Buhari House in Abuja.

Among the top PCC management personnel are: Director General and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Deputy Director General (Operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director General (Administration), Hadza Bala, Governors of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Gaduje, his counterparts in Niger, Sani Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke was absent.

The NWC and the Progressive Governors Forum had accused the PCC Secretary, Faleke of having an overbearing posture in the Campaign Council.

Some of the NWC members in the meeting are: National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Arungun and National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu.

The strategic meeting, according to sources, is to make sure that the NWC and PGF drive the campaign.

