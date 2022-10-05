News

APC NWC, PCC mgt in crucial meeting

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Top management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the National Working Committee (NWC) are in a crucial meeting at the National Secretariat of the party, Buhari House in Abuja.

Among the top PCC management personnel are: Director General and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Deputy Director General (Operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director General (Administration), Hadza Bala, Governors of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Gaduje, his counterparts in Niger, Sani Bello, Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke was absent.

The NWC and the Progressive Governors Forum had accused the PCC Secretary, Faleke of having an overbearing posture in the Campaign Council.

Some of the NWC members in the meeting are: National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Arungun and National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu.

The strategic meeting, according to sources, is to make sure that the NWC and PGF drive the campaign.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, OANDO, NAOC others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons said […]
News

Beirut rescuers give up after sensors gave false hopes of more survivors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon’s capital. About 50 rescue workers and volunteers, including a specialist team from Chile, had worked for three […]
News

Middle Belt leader hits Buhari hard over worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

  *Says President has failed, knows whereabouts of Boko Haram   Apparently perturbed by the growing insecurity bedevilling the country, National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu at the weekend took a swipe  at President Muhammadu Buhari accusing him of failing completely in the task of providing security to lives and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica