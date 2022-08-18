News

APC: NWC refutes report on plots to remove Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the reports of plots to remove the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu. According to the party, the reports were based on the imaginationsof thereporters.

Some media houses had reported that the APC governors and others were planning to remove the chairman. But in a statement, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, said: “The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman.

“Our party and leaders are currently focused on important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators. “The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

