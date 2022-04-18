APC: NWC sub-committee to submit reports

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Subcommittee set up by National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to submit its report on Tuesday ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The committees, according to the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, were set up to look into the issues that could not be resolved by the house last week.

Since the new NWC took over, they have met more than three times to discuss issues of timetable, zoning, consensus and the cost of nomination forms for the primaries. A party source revealed that the NWC would submit its resolutions to the NEC on Wednesday.

The source, who did not disclose the members of the committee, said the three major issues confronting the NWC are zoning, consensus and the cost of the nomination forms. Also the NWC is considering the pleas by Senators that they should be given automatic tickets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...