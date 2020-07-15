News

APC: Obaseki holding aides hostage to curb 'embarrassing resignations'

Posted on Author Mmuta BENIN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of holding his aides and other government officials hostage in order to halt the wave of ‘embarrassing resignations’ of government functionaries from his administration.

 

It would be recalled that some Commissioners as well as the Chief of Staff to the Governor had since resigned their appointments from governor Obaseki’s administration.

 

The party in a statement released by the Chairman of the State Media Campaign Council of the APC, Mr. John Mayaki, described the claim of the PDP that the party had run out of membership cards following a gale of defection from the APC as ‘a laughable lie’ easily debunked by the preponderance of high-profile resignations from the government of Obaseki.

 

“It is a laughable falsehood that paints the complete opposite of what truly obtains in the state,” he said, adding: “Aides appointed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and other government officials are daily resigning their positions in protest of the governor’s abandonment of governance, something he never took seriously, and a realisation of the embarrassing defeat that awaits him on September 19 election.”

 

Mayaki said: “If one were to do a roll call of those who have resigned their positions in the collapsing Obaseki-administration, from his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele to the Information Commissioner, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, it might take an entire day.”

 

“Is there better evidence of failure than your closest aides, resigning their positions and immediately declaring support for the opposition a few months from the election? It says to the people in the most effective way that your ship is sinking and your house is in disarray.”

