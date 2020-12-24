APC offers hope to end marginalisation of Ndigbo –Nweze

Chief Chaka Nweze is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the recent defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, to the ruling party, among other issues

How do you see the barrage of attacks on Governor David Umahi over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

? I will describe such attacks by some PDP leaders as baseless, unwarranted and unfortunate. These PDP members who use their media cronies to unleash vituperations on the governor are misguided and should be guided properly in the state’s interest.

The actions of these leaders most of whom have occupied veritable political positions in the state in the past and presently are unnecessarily heating the state’s polity. It sounds absurd and ludicrous to many discerning minds that such leaders would cast aspersions on the governor for following his mind politically in order to liberate his people.

What do you think is responsible for the situation?

We should understand the fact that Umahi is still serving his tenure and has performed creditably in terms of infrastructure and others sectors of the society more than any other leader who has governed any state in the South-East.

You will agree with me that I confessed in several interactions in the media that I was a rabid Umahi critic. But I was awed by his massive infrastructural strides which turned a once derided state like Ebonyi into a ‘mini Dubai of Africa.’

My conscience could not allow me hide such marvel, which I openly declared even though I belonged to the opposition party in the state at that time.

Members of my party were not comfortable with my assertions but I told them that we needed such Umahi magic to resuscitate the ailing infrastructure in the country. The way forward was to convince Umahi, who was then in the PDP to join the APC.

Can you expatiate on the move that made the governor to leave his party for the APC?

I took up the challenge; I consulted several stakeholders. Senators Julius Ucha and Anthony Agbo and I took up the gauntlet. We made consultations and approached the governor to commence the convincing process to join our great party, the APC.

One intriguing thing is that the governor at no time, behaved like the normal leader, who will never listen to words of counsel or advice from his followers. He raptly listened to us and shared or thoughts that the South-East zone needed to move to the next level, the centre where issues of the zone’s marginalization in all sectors of national life will be addressed.

He promised to give it a thought and the state and indeed the South- East zone were lucky that he eventually saw reasons with us. So, people should understand that the governor was propelled by the desire to liberate his people from political oblivion, so they should respect his wish.

Don’t you see the situation as one of the challenges faced by a leader in office?

It is definitely one of the challenges but I feel that instead of the aspersions, those PDP leaders should commend and support Governor because it is crystal clear that his political course is in the state and South-East’s interest. It should be stated, however, that these leaders have had their turns at governance in the past but could not perform at any point to what Umahi has achieved in six years.

These leaders should quietly remain in their political abodes if they are not comfortable with the governor’s decision to defect to the APC without unnecessarily heating the polity.

The PDP has the right to feel bad over the defection of someone considered as an Iroko within its fold, but its leaders and members should remember that the governor has the right to belong to any political party of his choice and at any time.

He is not the first governor or politician to defect from one party to the other as most of those who call themselves PDP members today defected from the APC and other political parties to the PDP.

The sort of name-calling and character assassination among other anomalies on the governor is distasteful as they are behaving as if the world has come to an end with Umahi leaving the party. The truth is that Umahi harkened to the voice of reason and realised that the APC offers the only hope for the Igbos to end the visible political, social and economic marginalisation against them and to be heard at the centre, while making a deserved and timely stake at the much desired presidency of the country.

Do you feel that Umahi has performed more than these leaders you are talking about?

I will not delve into making personal ratings but the fact remains stark clear for everyone to see. Infrastructurally for instance, Umahi has no rival as one can only describe what is happening in Ebonyi now as magical because the governor has elevated infrastructural deve lopment in the state to an art form. Many indigenes of Ebonyi, who have not visited home for long miss their ways when they visit the state because the once derided Abakaliki for instance, has been turned into the Dubai of Africa.

The number of completed flyovers and those about to be completed by the governor is dumbfounding. I never imagined to see more than four standard, world class flyovers completed on the main expressway in the state, the Trans-Saharan Abakaliki-Enugu highway and others about to be completed on the same road.

These are the type of flyovers with full lighting systems that cannot be seen anywhere in the country and the most baffling thing is that it is clear to all that Ebonyi is among states that collect the least allocation from the Federal Government and one therefore wonders where the governor gets the money from.

Time and space would not allow me fully outline the governor’s wonder in infrastructural development but it would be nice to point out that people no longer use headlamps while driving at night through the state due to the steady and aesthetically confounding street lighting system in almost all the roads in the Abakaliki and other parts of the state.

I do not know anywhere in Nigeria where almost all the roads in the capital have been reconstructed, majority on concrete as the most astonishing aspect is the successful relocation of traders at the Abakpa Main Market Abakaliki to the ‘newlook’ International market. I have been involved in Ebonyi politics since its state’s creation in 1996 and I know that preceding administrations tried to effect such relocation but were unsuccessful and also astonishing is that this infrastructural feat is replicated in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

Do you support the governor’s assertion that the PDP will not offer the South-East the vehicle to achieve the much sought presidency?

It is glaring that the governor is right on this. The highest the zone got from the PDP in 16 years was a rancorous reigns of Senate presidency. It is a known fact that when push comes to shove, people like Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and of the PDP in collaboration with his counterparts from the North will quickly say that PDP’s rule of 16 years was 90 per cent of the South.

They will then assert that it is the turn of the North to produce the next president and we will be back to square one. They will start persuading the Igbos to take the vice presidential slot. We do not want this sort of theory again. In agreeing with Umahi, the APC is more amenable.

With just six years in power, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was rehabilitated, the Second Niger Bridge which seemed like mirage is progressively on course, the once cancerous federal roads in the South-East are steadily being rehabilitated. You can then imagine what we should expect now that south easterners are moving into the APC in droves.

Governor Umahi has called on his supporters to stop reacting to the verbal attacks on him, especially on the social media. What is your take on that?

It shows that he sincerely moved in the APC not for selfish or personal gains but for the interest of his people. He has shown that he is a statesman. Instead of the people who offended him begging him, he has forgiven them as the true father of the state.

He has taken responsibilities for all that happened. He has practicalised the Christian tenet of forgiveness, which he preaches. Umahi has consistently shown the character trait a listening leader.

He listened to the religious and traditional stakeholders, who urged him to stop the flurry of verbal exchanges, which was steadily creating tension in the state. He listened and accepted. This is a rare leadership quality. Remember as he said that David is a man of battle and this particular David (Umahi) is only meek but not weak at all. This fact is known to everyone.

He listens to God’s voice always. God told him to stop the battle and he has done that. It is hoped that his traducers would allow reason to prevail and let him be.

