APC: Okorocha not under any suspension

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the suspension of the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo South, Senator Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha, who is having a leadership battle with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma visited Buhari House, APC National Secretariat last week with some APC chieftains of Imo State. But yesterday, a letter purported to have been signed by the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, suspending Okorocha was in circulation. Reacting to the letter, AkpanUdoedehe said: “It has come to the attention of the National headquarters of the APC that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“I wish to categorically state that the APC has not issued such a letter and it is definitely the handiwork of mischievous elements who are jealous and unhappy that the party is waxing stronger as the leading political party in the country.” “It will not be distracted from its focus on the development of our country and enhancing the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“For the avoidance of any iota of doubt, Senator Rochas Okorocha is a full and active member of the party who contributed to its growth and progress and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who was elected on the platform of the party. “It is pertinent to call on those wishing to cause any misgivings in the APC to desist from their ill-intentioned circulation of fake Information because it is an exercise in futility.”

