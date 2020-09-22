News Top Stories

APC only exists because of Buhari, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

 

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) only still exists because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Okorocha said unless the party goes back to the four pillars that formed the APC, namely the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Nigeria People Party (ANPP), the party will continue to struggle.

 

Speaking on the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the senator said the electorate demonstrated people’s power as against the dictates of a few, noting that anything that’s founded on injustice will not survive.

 

While stating that until wrongs allegedly done by the dissolved Adams Oshiomhole- led executive are corrected, the party will continue to grope in the dark.

 

He said: “There is no more APC, what we have is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari; that is what is keeping us together. What we have is our respect for the person of President Buhari and we still believe that something can be done.

 

“That trust and respect is what we still call APC, outside that respect for President Buhari and the trust and belief that he could wake up one day and correct all these injustices and make it fine, nothing is happening.

 

“That’s the only thing that is keeping the APC, if not that, I don’t think there is anything like APC because people are beginning to get fed up. Again, PDP is not even better, the party has its own challenges,” he said.

 

The former governor said the party’s loss in Edo is a masses’ revolution against injustice.

 

“When injustice comes into a matter, the centre can no longer hold and that is the problem of the party. I forewarned about what is happening today in our party. And it means we don’t have APC in the South-South, that is a bad sign.

 

“In the South-East, literally we can say we don’t have APC, we just managed through the ‘Ben Johnson’ way to get one state and that does not make our image good.

 

“The truth is, what I have been talking about has come to play. I will not congratulate the PDP, I will congratulate the Edo people. I congratulate them for standing up against injustice,” he said.

