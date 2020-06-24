APC: Only God, Edo people will make Ize-Iyamu governor

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State chapter, yesterday, said that the National Chairman of the party,Adams Oshimhole, who was recently sacked by the Appeal Court, was not the reason Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is running to save his head in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state. The party noted that because of Obaseki’s alleged “misfit, God raised Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a worthy replacement.” Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr. Chris Azebamwan, in a statement in Benin, the state capital, lampooned the incumbent governor and aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming polls for allegedly spending four years in office without something to show for it apart from fighting both real and perceived enemies.

Azebamwan said:“ For a man, who has spent nearly four years in office without something tangible to his name outside fighting both real and perceived enemies, it was only a matter of time before Obaseki was shown the way out and it was also simple logic that he had since shut the door of reelection against himself.” He questioned: “Shall we also say the PDP is suffering selective amnesia when it cited as reason Pastor Ize-Iyamu may not become governor, the fact that Comrade Oshiomhole, an individual, talked him down some four years ago at a campaign rally, when indeed, it left out completely what it said as a party as recently as six months ago? “We recall that not only did the PDP say a badly disapproved Obaseki, who is now its beautiful bride had stolen all of Edo’s money; it gave a blanket remark that the governor was a total failure. This was just six months ago. Whatever changed between then and now clearly tells more of the character in the People Deceiving People political association called the PDP,” the party stated.”

