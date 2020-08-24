APC: Ortom, PDP using force, litigation to muzzle opposition

…you’re just crying wolf, says PDP

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend accused Governor Samuel Ortom and his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of using what it called ‘brute force and careless litigations’ to gag its members from pointing and voicing out his (Ortom’s) glaring failures.

The APC expressed concern that the government of the day in the state had resorted to random “arrest and intimidation of its members for flimsy reasons with some already arraigned in court with less litigable cases,” all in the name of signposting the governor’s glaring abysmal performance.

Acting State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. James Ornguga, in a statement believed that; “The best way to silence the opposition is through quality projects that can be seen by all and not arrests.”

But reacting swiftly, the state chapter of the PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said the APC was “cheaply indulging in crying wolf where there is none.” The PDP said the Ortom administration does not use or condone the use of brute force in addressing issues as being alleged by the APC.

It said under the Ortom’s administration, thuggery, political touting and ills associated thereto had been phased out in the state.

But the APC cited the latest arrest of its member, Jeremiah Terfa Cheren, who it said ‘was picked in Gboko by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) like a common criminal’ and detained in Makurdi, the state capital. Cheren’s offence, the APC maintained, was that he sent a birthday message to the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Michael Gusah, using pictures of a deplorable road that leads directly to his Makurdi residence and abandoned by the Ortom’s government.

Like this: Like Loading...