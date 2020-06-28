APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

The immediate past National

Chairman of the

ruling All Progressives

Congress (APC), Comrade

Adams Oshiomhole has accepted

his removal, just as he

has reeled out his achievements

in office.

Oshiomhole, who was

elected into office as APC

National Chairman in 2018,

was last week Thursday,

sacked as National Chairman.

Before his ouster, he was

suspended last year from

the party by his APC Ward

10 executive from Etsako Local

Government Area of Edo

State and the Appeal Court

on June 16 upheld the suspension.

Addressing the media

yesterday, the former APC

helmsman said he had asked

his legal team to withdraw

the appeal at the Supreme

Court challenging his suspension.

According to him, continuing

the case in court

would be tantamount to

challenging the decision

of President Muhammadu

Buhari, who is the leader of

the party, for dissolving the

National Working Committee

(NWC).

He said he would rather

thank the President that

called him in 2018 and gave

him the job to lead the party

than challenging his decision

to dissolve the NWC he led.

Addressing the media,

he said: “I thought that it is

important that I formally react

to the recent events as it

affects our party. We are all

aware that on Thursday, a

special National Executive

Committee (NEC) meeting

was called and was attended

by Mr President, governors,

APC leadership of the two

chambers of the national assembly

and some other leaders

of our party.

“At the end of the meeting

as you all know, the National

Working Committee was

dissolved and accordingly, I

ceased to be the Chairman

of the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr President graciously

invited me to run for the

office of chairmanship of

the party in 2018 precisely

about two years ago. The

president told me then that

if we do not reform the APC,

we can as well forget about

the party.

“You know that reforms

are challenging and it will

entail taking difficult decisions.

Mine has been a life of

trouble and I accepted this

and I believe I did my best.”

On his achievements as

APC National Chairman, he

said, “I am happy that at the

end of the day, 2019 elections

have come and gone, thanks

to Nigerian people, our president

had more votes in 2019

than we had in 2015. We also

have more members in the

Senate and House of Representatives.”

