APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

The immediate past National
Chairman of the
ruling All Progressives
Congress (APC), Comrade
Adams Oshiomhole has accepted
his removal, just as he
has reeled out his achievements
in office.
Oshiomhole, who was
elected into office as APC
National Chairman in 2018,
was last week Thursday,
sacked as National Chairman.
Before his ouster, he was
suspended last year from
the party by his APC Ward
10 executive from Etsako Local
Government Area of Edo
State and the Appeal Court
on June 16 upheld the suspension.
Addressing the media
yesterday, the former APC
helmsman said he had asked
his legal team to withdraw
the appeal at the Supreme
Court challenging his suspension.
According to him, continuing
the case in court
would be tantamount to
challenging the decision
of President Muhammadu
Buhari, who is the leader of
the party, for dissolving the
National Working Committee
(NWC).
He said he would rather
thank the President that
called him in 2018 and gave
him the job to lead the party
than challenging his decision
to dissolve the NWC he led.
Addressing the media,
he said: “I thought that it is
important that I formally react
to the recent events as it
affects our party. We are all
aware that on Thursday, a
special National Executive
Committee (NEC) meeting
was called and was attended
by Mr President, governors,
APC leadership of the two
chambers of the national assembly
and some other leaders
of our party.
“At the end of the meeting
as you all know, the National
Working Committee was
dissolved and accordingly, I
ceased to be the Chairman
of the All Progressives Congress.
“Mr President graciously
invited me to run for the
office of chairmanship of
the party in 2018 precisely
about two years ago. The
president told me then that
if we do not reform the APC,
we can as well forget about
the party.
“You know that reforms
are challenging and it will
entail taking difficult decisions.
Mine has been a life of
trouble and I accepted this
and I believe I did my best.”
On his achievements as
APC National Chairman, he
said, “I am happy that at the
end of the day, 2019 elections
have come and gone, thanks
to Nigerian people, our president
had more votes in 2019
than we had in 2015. We also
have more members in the
Senate and House of Representatives.”
