APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

T

he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office.

Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman.

Before his ouster, he was suspended last year from the party by his APC Ward 10 executive from Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State and the Appeal Court on June 16 upheld the suspension.

Addressing the media yesterday, the former APC helmsman said he had asked his legal team to withdraw the appeal at the Supreme Court challenging his suspension.

According to him, continuing the case in court would be tantamount to challenging the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party, for dissolving the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said he would rather thank the President that called him in 2018 and gave him the job to lead the party than challenging his decision to dissolve the NWC he led.

Addressing the media, he said: “I thought that it is important that I formally react to the recent events as it affects our party. We are all aware that on Thursday, a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was called and was attended by Mr President, governors, APC leadership of the two chambers of the national assembly and some other leaders of our party.

“At the end of the meeting as you all know, the National Working Committee was dissolved and accordingly, I ceased to be the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr President graciously invited me to run for the office of chairmanship of the party in 2018 precisely about two years ago. The president told me then that if we do not reform the APC, we can as well forget about the party.

“You know that reforms are challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions. Mine has been a life of trouble and I accepted this and I believe I did my best.”

On his achievements as APC National Chairman, he said, “I am happy that at the end of the day, 2019 elections have come and gone, thanks to Nigerian people, our president had more votes in 2019 than we had in 2015. We also have more members in the Senate and House of Representatives.”

“Unlike 2015 we were not able to manage our victory in the two chambers such that we had an APC president in the senate and PDP deputy senate president.

“This time working hard with my colleagues in the NWC and in consultation of leaders of our party across board we have the kind of unity expected in the governing party in the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“I am happy that the leadership of the National Assembly is working harmoniously with Mr. President.

“The APC under my chairmanship has done its best and the results are there. Of course we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good faith.”

