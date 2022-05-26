News

APC: Osinbajo begs Lagos delegates for votes, promises new Nigeria

Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has pledged a new Nigeria, where everything shall work well in the interest of the citizenry. This is as he urged the party delegates from Lagos State to elect him as the party’s standard bearer to allow him bring about his dream of a new Nigeria. Osinbajo made this promise yesterday in Lagos when he visited his supporters and met with the APC delegates. He said for him to have worked with President Muhammadu Buhari was not a mistake because God used it to prepare him for the challenges ahead. He said: “We have a new Nigeria ahead of us, I have worked with President Muhammadu Buhari for seven and a half years, I am exposed to governance and the complexity of governance in Nigeria.God does not make a mistake, he knew that experience will be needed

 

