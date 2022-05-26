APC: Osinbajo begs Lagos delegates for votes, promises new Nigeria

Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has pledged a new Nigeria, where everything shall work well in the interest of the citizenry. This is as he urged the party delegates from Lagos State to elect him as the party’s standard bearer to allow him bring about his dream of a new Nigeria. Osinbajo made this promise yesterday in Lagos when he visited his supporters and met with the APC delegates. He said for him to have worked with President Muhammadu Buhari was not a mistake because God used it to prepare him for the challenges ahead. He said: “We have a new Nigeria ahead of us, I have worked with President Muhammadu Buhari for seven and a half years, I am exposed to governance and the complexity of governance in Nigeria.God does not make a mistake, he knew that experience will be needed
Related Articles
APC Convention: CECPC zoning C’ttee adopts PGF zoning, with alterations
The Zoning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday adopted the zoning of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF). Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had released the PGF zoning on his Twitter handle. However the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC came up with an eight-man zoning […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta communities give Agip 14-day ultimatum to sign MoU
Isoko communities under Agip Cluster 19 Host and Transit Communities, Delta State, yesterday issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to sign a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) or quit operations in Isokoland. The communities told the company to site a gas turbine in Irri that would be a source […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
i don’t believe in buhari’s government –Adebanjo
•MPF, Arewa youths, Afenifere insist Nigeria not safer An elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said that he didn’t believe in the style and policies of the current Federal Government. Adebanjo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, in a telephone interview, stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government does not appreciate people and the nation’s past heroes. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)