News Top Stories

APC: Our tenancy in Aso Rock renewed

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the tenancy of the party in the Aso Villa has been renewed with the victory of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the last Saturday presidential election.

The NWC also said that all hands were on deck for the victory, therefore, no individual or group in the party should claim the victory. Tinubu defeated the candidates of the other 17 opposition parties to be declared winner of the election.

Among those defeated were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP). Briefing journalists on the victory, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said people should stop looking at APC members who lost their units and those who won their units. Everybody contributed to the victory of the party. He said: “Jagaban is the informed choice of the electorate.

He clearly won fair and square. I offer him my very hearty congratulations. MrPresident-elect, withyour victory, the people have also renewed the tenancy of our political party in Aso Rock. Ours is the party the people can trust. “As the national chairman of APC, our victory is a humbling but proud experience for me. Their judgement was informed and supreme. The choice they made is the choice they can live with. We salute them.

We salute their free and fair decision. “We accept the victory of our presidential candidate and the party with humility and gratitude to the almighty God and the entire people of this great nation. We, of the national executive committee and the national working committee of our great party, join millions of our compatriots in congratulating the president-elect and indeed all our members in celebrating the resounding victory of our party at the polls.

“We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for the peaceful conduct of the elections. He duly delivered on his promise to provide the enabling level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates. He stood for freedom of choice and action. His legacy of abiding by the rule of law shall be the hallmark of our party’s leadership in our dear country.

He has cemented his place in our national history. Thank you, Mr President, for standing by the party and, especially its presidential candidate. “We have all run the good race.

The victory has gone to one man, but the race was not run by him alone. He won because we stood by him. He won because we, as members of the party were committed to his victory and the victory of our party at all levels in the general elections. He won because the electorate trust him and believe he has the capacity to heal the nation’s wounds and set it along the path of unity and prosperity.

The people have trusted their weal and welfare to the able hands of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect. “Our laws provide channels for the redress of electoral grievances. We urge those who feel aggrieved to avail themselves of those channels to seek redress. To set the house on fire in pursuit of a rat is not an act of courage or patriotism. It stands condemnable.”

On their expectations in the March 11 governorship election, Adamu said: “We in the APC start counting from one and the office of the president is one. We start counting from there and we’ll take them as they come. The governorship election is coming next Saturday of the week. “And by the grace of God, just as we won the presidency we’re going to win, l wouldn’t say all because APC is not a greedy party.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Our 16m block votes’ll go to working class friendly parties –Labour

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, organised labour has vowed to ensure the over 16 million block votes of workers, pensioners and other circles of influence in the country, go to the political party that has the welfare and interests of workers and the masses at heart.   Labour, while making its stand known on […]
News

Yoruba summit seeks enhanced security in S’West

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Pan-Yoruba summit conveyed under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movements has emphasised the need for improved security in South- West states to complement the efforts of the governors through the establishment of Amotekun security corps Speaking at the summit which held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with the theme; “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, […]
News

2023: We’ve no hands in attacks on INEC – IPOB

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday dissociated itself from the recent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Oru West and Orlu Local Government Areas of Imo State. Spokesman Emma Powerful alleged that there is a conspiracy among the security agencies and some political collaborators to disrupt the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica