APC: Our tenancy in Aso Rock renewed

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the tenancy of the party in the Aso Villa has been renewed with the victory of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the last Saturday presidential election.

The NWC also said that all hands were on deck for the victory, therefore, no individual or group in the party should claim the victory. Tinubu defeated the candidates of the other 17 opposition parties to be declared winner of the election.

Among those defeated were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP). Briefing journalists on the victory, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said people should stop looking at APC members who lost their units and those who won their units. Everybody contributed to the victory of the party. He said: “Jagaban is the informed choice of the electorate.

He clearly won fair and square. I offer him my very hearty congratulations. MrPresident-elect, withyour victory, the people have also renewed the tenancy of our political party in Aso Rock. Ours is the party the people can trust. “As the national chairman of APC, our victory is a humbling but proud experience for me. Their judgement was informed and supreme. The choice they made is the choice they can live with. We salute them.

We salute their free and fair decision. “We accept the victory of our presidential candidate and the party with humility and gratitude to the almighty God and the entire people of this great nation. We, of the national executive committee and the national working committee of our great party, join millions of our compatriots in congratulating the president-elect and indeed all our members in celebrating the resounding victory of our party at the polls.

“We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for the peaceful conduct of the elections. He duly delivered on his promise to provide the enabling level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates. He stood for freedom of choice and action. His legacy of abiding by the rule of law shall be the hallmark of our party’s leadership in our dear country.

He has cemented his place in our national history. Thank you, Mr President, for standing by the party and, especially its presidential candidate. “We have all run the good race.

The victory has gone to one man, but the race was not run by him alone. He won because we stood by him. He won because we, as members of the party were committed to his victory and the victory of our party at all levels in the general elections. He won because the electorate trust him and believe he has the capacity to heal the nation’s wounds and set it along the path of unity and prosperity.

The people have trusted their weal and welfare to the able hands of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect. “Our laws provide channels for the redress of electoral grievances. We urge those who feel aggrieved to avail themselves of those channels to seek redress. To set the house on fire in pursuit of a rat is not an act of courage or patriotism. It stands condemnable.”

On their expectations in the March 11 governorship election, Adamu said: “We in the APC start counting from one and the office of the president is one. We start counting from there and we’ll take them as they come. The governorship election is coming next Saturday of the week. “And by the grace of God, just as we won the presidency we’re going to win, l wouldn’t say all because APC is not a greedy party.”

