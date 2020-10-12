News

APC: Our victory made possible through reconciliation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria’s ruling part, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the re-election of Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was made possible through the reconciliation and peace mechanism instituted by the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

 

The party also said that Akeredolu was helped by his good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare in the state.

 

Akeredolu was, on Saturday, re-elected for the second term of four years in office. APC, in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the party would continue to advocate and support safe, free and credible elections.

 

Nabena said: “Governor Akeredolu’s re-election is, indeed, testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the party in general.”

