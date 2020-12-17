APC: Oyegun heads South-South reconciliation panel

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is to head a seven-member reconciliation panel for the South-South geo-political zone. The panel was constituted yesterday in Abuja after the meeting of some APC South-South Stakeholders.

Among those who attended the meeting, which was held at a closed door, are the Secretary Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; former governorship candidate of the party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; and Senator Eta Enang. In a communique issued and signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator Akpanudoedehe, the meeting resolved to reconcile prominent members of the party from the region to work together in the interest of the party in the zone come 2023.

The communique reads in part: “Party leaders must use the membership revalidation and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.

“The meeting reiterated the resolution of NEC of the party on withdrawal of all pending litigations.” Other members of the Reconciliation Committee include Lucky Imasuen, who is to serve as Secretary; Chief Sunny Jackson; Dr. Maryam Ali; Dr. Sam Sam Jaja; Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Emmanuel Nsan.

The Peace Panel is saddled with the responsibility of resolving the differences among party leaders in the zone and handling other issues affecting the state chapters of the party in the region. The communique also revealed that the meeting received two members of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Dike and Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi, who defected to the APC.

