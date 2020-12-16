APC: Oyegun heads S’South reconciliation panel

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is to head a seven-man Reconciliation Panel for the South South geopolitical zone.

The panel was constituted Wednesday in Abuja after an APC South South Stakeholders meeting.

Among those who attended the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, are: Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; former governorship candidate of the party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Senator Eta Enang.

In a communique issued and signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator Akpanudoedehe, the meeting resolved to reconcile prominent sons and daughters from the region to work together in the interest of the party in the zone come 2023.

The communique read in part: “Party leaders must use the membership revalidation and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.

“The meeting reiterated the resolution of NEC of the party on withdrawal of all pending litigations.”

Other members of the Reconciliation Committee are: Lucky Imasuen is Secretary, Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. Maryam Ali, Dr. Sam Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Emmanuel Nsan.

