Chief John Odigie-Oyegun)
News Top Stories

APC: Oyegun to chair Presidential Screening C’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Barring any last minute change, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, would chair the screening committee of the Presidential aspirants. An APC source, who revealed this yesterday, alleged that the screening committee would be made of seven members, which each member coming from each of the six geo-political zones. The national leadership of the party had postponed the screening of the aspirants twice with no date in place. The last postponement happened on Monday.

Tobescreened fortheAPC Presidential ticket are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; former Minister of Transportation, RotimiAmeachi; formergovernorof Imo State, SenatorRochasOkorocha and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of State for Education, EmekaNwajiuba and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. Also to bescreenedare: SenatePresident, SenatorAhmed Lawan, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu andgovernorof Cross RiverState, Prof. BenAyade.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NNPC legally withdrew $21bn from NLNG, GMD Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

*Says money belongs to FG, not states The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari has said the withdrawal of over $21billion from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account by the NNPC followed due process. Kyari gave the clarification on Thursday before the House of Representatives public […]
News

We must ramp up vaccination to track social, economic recovery -NPHCDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has stressed the need for the country to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations,in order to track social and economic recovery. Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Friday at the National flag off of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Abuja, maintained that out of […]
News

NCDC confirms Nigeria has 216 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, 2nd September 2020, confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 54,463 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica