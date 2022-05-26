APC: Oyegun to chair Presidential Screening C’ttee

Barring any last minute change, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, would chair the screening committee of the Presidential aspirants. An APC source, who revealed this yesterday, alleged that the screening committee would be made of seven members, which each member coming from each of the six geo-political zones. The national leadership of the party had postponed the screening of the aspirants twice with no date in place. The last postponement happened on Monday.

Tobescreened fortheAPC Presidential ticket are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu; Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello; former Minister of Transportation, RotimiAmeachi; formergovernorof Imo State, SenatorRochasOkorocha and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Others are former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of State for Education, EmekaNwajiuba and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. Also to bescreenedare: SenatePresident, SenatorAhmed Lawan, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu andgovernorof Cross RiverState, Prof. BenAyade.

