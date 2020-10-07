APC: Parties’ alliance’ll not stop Akeredolu’s re-election

…says gov’ll win with 58 per cent margin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election has said the alliance of political parties in the state would not in any way sway votes against the candidate of the party, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday’s governorship election.

The campaign council, however, gave a verdict of a landslide in favour of its candidate with 58 per cent margin.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, a member of the council and Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu said the council had taken time to study the challenges in the state and came with the conclusion that Akeredolu would come out victoriously in the election.

According to him, the Ondo State governor had within the limited resources in the state done well in the provision of physical infrastructure saying he was sure of victory going by Akeredolu’s sterling performance.

He said: “The APC National Campaign Committee sent some of us to Ondo State for on- the-spot assessment of our chances and we spent seven days mingling with people of all classes and cadre.

“To be frank without being immodest, Aketi’s chances of winning the election hover between 55-58%. “The scant visible complaint the people we interacted with, especially the elites pointed out is that he is tight fisted, which borders on what is euphemistically dubbed Stomach Infrastructure.

"I don't harbour any fear of APC losing Ondo State for His Excellency Akeredolu for most of the times what people vote for and indeed are yearning for is good roads, improved healthcare and quality education. "I told some people that Akeredolu shares a lot in common with his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki. "One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow gubernatorial aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage. Thirdly, they both defeated same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger naysayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC

