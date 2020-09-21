APC: Party’s Edo guber loss threat to us in Ondo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the loss of the party in the Edo State governorship election on Saturday is a threat to it for the October 10 guber election in Ondo State.

The representative of the Youth in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Ismail Ahmed said this Monday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The APC governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki in the election

Ahmed, who spoke after the Virtual meeting of the APC media bloggers and influencers hosted at the National Secretariat, said the party would do a postmortem review of its defeat in the Edo governorship election.

According to him, the APC governorship primaries in Edo State was also a factor that contributed to the loss of the party in the election.

Fielding questions from the media, he said: “Are you calling that performance dismal?

“Remember we ran against an incumbent governor and everybody knows the history of the Edo governorship primary and there were a lot of circumstances we could not explain.

“We thought we had cover the ground fully well but there was a blind side we didn’t see. But the party has not officially done a post mortem which we intend to do this week: the National Assembly is very busy, we are going to call a post mortem to know how far and how we found ourselves in this kind of situation.”