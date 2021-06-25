News

APC pays N1. 7bn balance to own National Secretariat office

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has completed the payment of the National Secretariat complex of the party in Abuja. According to a party source, the Caretaker Committee paid N1.7 billion to complete the payment.

The former National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun commenced the payment of the office complex in 2016. APC rented the office complex, located in Wuse 2, in 2014 after it was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The office complex, which is a 3 storey building, was said to have cost the APC over N4 billion. According to a party source, the Oyegun led NWC had negotiated the outright purchase of the building and commenced the payment.

The source said, “They could not complete the payment before they were voted out in 2018. “However, his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole- led NWC could not complete the payment. “This could be said to be one of the major achievements of the Caretaker Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. “Also, the Caretaker Committee had undertaken some renovation and furnishing of the building when they took over.”

Our Reporters

