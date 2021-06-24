News

APC pays N1.7bn balance to own National Secretariat office

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has completed the payment of the National Secretariat complex of the party.

According to a party source, the Committee paid N1.7 billion to complete the payment.

The former National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, commenced the payment of the office complex in 2016.

APC rented the office complex located in Wuse 2 in 2014 after it was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The office complex, which is a three-storey building, was said to have cost the APC over N4 billion.

According to a party source, the Oyegun-led NWC had negotiated the outright purchase of the building and commenced payment.

The source said: “They could not complete the payment before they were voted out in 2018.

“However, his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could also not complete the payment.

“This could be said to be one of the major achievements of the Caretaker Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Global terrorism rating enough ground to sack Service Chiefs – Consolidation Group

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Correspondent   Worried by the recent rating of Nigeria as the third most terrorised nation in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), the Consolidation Group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Service Chiefs of their appointments. The Group, which claims to be one of the tendencies in the ruling All Progressives […]
News Top Stories

Rivers misses N1.9bn COVID-19 budget disbursement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG allocates N66.5bn to 35 eligible states Failure of Rivers State to publish on its website credible and fiscally responsible COVID-19 responsive amended 2020 budgets, duly approved by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the state governor, has robbed the state its share of disbursement tied to $750 million International Development Association […]
News

“I have over 1,000 000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt. – Hans Seebaluck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Hans Seebaluck, co-founder and owner of Valor media was born to parents of Indian descent in Mauritius, a tiny island in East Africa and owns citizenship in three different nations of the world. “My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent five years of my life before moving to the United States. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica