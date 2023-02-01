APC PCC backs El-Rufai on Villa ‘elements’ working against Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has thrown its weight behind the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Villa “elements” working against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, the PCC said that this should not be misconstrued by the opposition parties, as if the governor was referring to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to them, Tinubu represents the proverbial tree with ripe fruits, the reason he is having much attacks

The Director of Communications, Media and Public Affairs of the PCC, Mr. Dele Alake in reacting to the question on Mallam El-Rufai disposition on Presidency working against Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday, said: “As a campaign council, it is very simple. There’s really nothing spectacular about what El Rufai has said. And it’s even self-explanatory. He did say that to some people but he never said the President. In any organisation including your own individual media houses, you have editorial policies, and there are elements within your organisation’s that won’t agree with those policies. Yet, they still work there.

“It is therefore not a spectacular thing. It is merely a natural phenomenon. In all organisations and institutions, you cannot have 100 per cent of the operatives see issues exactly the same way. However, it is the preponderance of views that matter. Now in terms of the presidency, who is the power base? Of course, it is the Commander in Chief. He holds all the aces. We do not expect that he would actually see all his staff eye to eye. But they’re still there.

“Again, you also need perspectives from various angles. That is why we even say even our own principal, Ahmed Bola Tinubu; one of his strengths is to accommodate dissenting views within his own milieu. I have a personal experience of this and I continue to have it. We argue a great deal when we sit down to strategise and plan policies.

“Asiwaju is one leader, from my experience, who has a very large heart, whose horizon is so wide, who is so accommodating of opposing views with a view to reaching a logical conclusion from which germane policies are made. An example of that is what we have in Lagos today.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...